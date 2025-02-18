TPG RE Finance Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $79.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $34.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74.3 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $153.1 million.

