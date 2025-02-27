Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.93 billion. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.93 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The retail and wholesale bank posted revenue of $20.06 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.7 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts.

