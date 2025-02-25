TopBuild: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $150.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $5.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.08 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $622.6 million, or $20.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.33 billion.

TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.05 billion to $5.35 billion.

TopBuild shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.