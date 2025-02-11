Tools and Devices to Improve Life and Mobility With Arthritis

Jena Karp, 62, suffers from osteoarthritis in her hand, a degenerative disease that occurs when the protective tissues between joints…

Jena Karp, 62, suffers from osteoarthritis in her hand, a degenerative disease that occurs when the protective tissues between joints begin to deteriorate. Even after undergoing finger joint replacement surgery on her thumb and finger joint fusion on her middle finger, the degenerative joint disease obstructs her ability to do daily basic tasks, especially in the morning. Simply picking up and holding everyday objects can pose a challenge.

“I find I have a difficult time getting going in the morning because of stiffness in my fingers. It’s hard to hold things because at this time I can’t wrap all my fingers around them,” Karp says.

Whether it’s osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis, people living with arthritis often have difficulty with simple activities of daily living, such as buttoning clothing, cutting food, opening medication bottles or even turning a doorknob.

“Arthritis can cause joints to be stiff or painful, which can make fine motor coordination activities difficult to perform,” says Lauren Wlazelek, Karp’s occupational therapist and a certified hand therapist at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City, where Karp had her surgery.

In addition to fine motor tasks, arthritis can affect mobility.

“For someone with osteoarthritis, joint space narrowing in a knee or hip joint can make walking and standing painful and hard to tolerate,” says Dr. Jason Liebowitz, a rheumatologist and assistant professor at Columbia University Medical Center.

Fortunately, there are many arthritis-friendly gadgets and joint protection devices that can make dealing with the condition a little easier. These daily living aids for arthritis help patients compensate and improve their quality of life.

“These tools aid in various ways: Some reduce the amount of force needed to lift or hold objects, others support or stabilize the painful joint, and some change the way the activity is done, such as going hands-free,” says Broca Stern, an occupational therapist, assistant professor at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and member expert of the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA).

[READ: Why Foot Care Is Critical for Seniors.]

Best Tools to Help With Various Activities If You Have Arthritis

Here are some of our expert picks for the best tools for arthritis pain relief for a variety of activities and uses.

— Getting dressed

— Personal care

— In the kitchen

— At the office

— Hobbies and leisure activities

— Mobility

— Other tools and resources

Getting Dressed

For people with arthritis in their hands or wrists, putting on clothes can become a challenge due to the fine motor work involved. Selecting particular types of garments and accessories can make things easier, and there are also special tools to help.

Fasteners

The fine motor coordination needed for buttons and zippers can be tough with arthritis, particularly in the morning, Wlazelek says. Zipper pulls and button hooks can help.

Elastic-waist pants

Avoid zippers all together. Instead opt for pants with an elastic waistband that you can pull on. These are available in many stylish options today.

Pull-on or front-closure bras

These are easier to get on than reaching behind your back to close small hooks.

Sock aids

Liebowitz suggests this gadget for putting socks on, used by putting the sock on a piece that resembles a shoe horn, lowering it to your foot using the ropes on either side, and holding the handles on each end to pull the sock over your foot.

Elastic shoelaces

If tying is difficult, elastic shoelaces are an excellent alternative, Wlazelek suggests.

Slide-in shoes

Bonus if they’re hands-free, or use a long-handled shoehorn to get them on, Stern suggests.

Expert Tip: “Some of my patients have benefited from wearing gloves or braces to sleep to reduce morning hand pain and stiffness that affect dressing and grooming,” Stern says.

[5 Easy Hip Flexor Stretches to Relieve Discomfort and Boost Flexibility]

Personal Care

It’s hard to feel your best when even doing your hair or putting on makeup is difficult. Plus, safety in the bathroom is a concern for people whose arthritis affects their balance or mobility, making them more prone to falling. Choosing safety aids and specific grooming gadgets can assist in your personal care routine.

Soap and shampoo pump bottles

These may be easier to use than bars and squeeze bottles, but this preference depends on each individual person’s hand pain and function.

Shower safety aids

Make sure you can get in and out safely and keep your balance while washing.

“Showers may need to have a handlebar for holding on, and some patients use a stool in the shower,” Liebowitz says.

Cosmetics tools

Choose makeup brushes with longer, fatter handles. Silicone or foam grips or handles can help with opening and holding small cosmetic containers, Stern suggests.

Blow dryer holder

Forget the costly weekly blowouts.

“Some of my patients with shoulder, elbow, wrist, or finger pain or weakness have benefited from a hands-free blow dryer stand while styling their hair,” Stern says.

Easy-open medication bottles

Requesting easy-open pharmacy bottles can lessen hand pain, as long as you make sure children don’t have access to them.

“Asking for help with cutting pills or dosing them into a daily medication box can also decrease stress on your joints,” Stern says.

Expert Tip: Karp has found running her hands under warm water really helps her hands, so take advantage when in the bathroom.

[READ Arthritis and Diet: What Foods to Avoid]

In the Kitchen

Whether cooking is an activity you enjoy or a task done out of necessity, chances are you spend a lot of time in the kitchen. In fact, you can manage arthritis symptoms with a healthy diet, but cooking can be tough for people with arthritis. Adaptive kitchen devices and small appliances can help you get dinner on the table with less difficulty.

Jar openers

Rubber grippers are multi-purpose and can be used for many tasks, from opening a favorite jar of pasta sauce to opening up a water bottle.

“The No. 1 device used by my patients around the house is a jar opener — a simple rubber gripper or a more sophisticated electric opener,” Stern says.Opening jars puts stress on your thumb joint, which can commonly have osteoarthritis, Wlazelek says.

“This assistive device can help offload the pressure and reduce pain,” Wlazelek says.

Adaptive utensils

Purchase eating and cooking utensils with wider handles, or use foam or silicone tubing to adapt the ones you already have.

“By widening the grip, you lessen the amount of stress load on the joints,” Wlazelek says.

For example, knives with adaptive handles or that use a rocking motion can assist people with a weak grip in chopping food.

Lightweight pots and plates

Replace heavy pots and pans with lighter-weight, two-handled options, Stern says.

In addition, stone and ceramic plates can be swapped out for lighter (and cheap) options, like melamine or Corelle.

Slow cookers

Take shortcuts that allow you to cook smarter, not harder. Slow cookers or one-pot meals minimize the need to clean multiple pots and pans, Stern suggests.

Food processors and mixers

“Many of my patients benefit from using devices such as food processors and electric mixers that allow them to prepare favorite foods while minimizing manual chopping and stirring,” Stern says.

Kitchen seating

When standing, use an anti-fatigue kitchen mat to take some stress off.

“Some of my patients with arthritis have valued additional seating options in the kitchen, such as a rolling stool with a backrest, to reduce pain and fatigue while cooking,” Stern says.

Grabbers

“For someone that has mobility limitations in bigger joints, a reacher is handy to have around to pick up items from the floor or high shelf,” Wlazelek says.

Expert Tip: If you have arthritis in your hands, doing exercises to strengthen them will make kitchen tasks easier. For example, Karp squeezes foam blocks and rubber eggs to strengthen her hands.

[READ: Best At-Home Chair Exercises and Balance Exercises for Older Adults]

At the Office

If you spend a lot of time at your desk, on the phone or in your car, arthritic joints can become stiff; and typing or writing can be hard if you have arthritis in your hands. Here’s how to set up your office space so that it works for you.

Ergonomic set-up

First, make sure you set up your office space with ergonomic tools for arthritis to work more easily and comfortably, Liebowitz suggests.

Adjust your office chair to fix bad posture, making sure your neck, shoulders and arms are aligned properly with your screen, keyboard, mouse and whatever else you’re using at your desk.

Computer adaptations

If you use a laptop, you may benefit from an external keyboard to allow better positioning of the keyboard versus the screen to reduce neck, shoulder, wrist and hand pain, Stern says. Also consider other adaptive computer equipment.

“Some of my patients with finger or thumb pain, from accountants to college students, have also benefited from an adaptive mouse (with a different type of grip) for computer work,” Stern says.

Adaptive writing equipment

Using a wider grip pen is better for your joints. These special pens with grips can decrease symptoms when writing and improve legibility, Wlazelek says.

“One of my patients with thumb pain who was a high school student found an adapted pen especially helpful for note-taking during class,” Stern says.

Speech-to-text

Use advances in technology to your benefit. Speech-to-text is a great alternative to a lot of typing or writing.

Headset or earbuds

If you spend a lot of time on the phone, using a Bluetooth headset instead of holding a phone to the ear is helpful to address neck, shoulder, elbow, wrist or hand pain and weakness, Stern says.

Grippy cell phone case

When you are holding your cell phone, a textured phone case with grips combined with a PopSocket or similar device to hold the phone can be a “life changer,” Stern says.

Steering wheel grips

For people who have a long commute in the car (or even if you’re just heading to the grocery store), easy-grip steering wheel covers, such as silicone, can make holding and turning the wheel less painful.

Expert Tip: “At the office, take frequent, regular rest breaks to change positions, stand up and move,” Wlazelek says. “The human body can often become stiff from sitting in the same position for too long.”

[READ: Exercises for Osteoarthritis]

Hobbies and Leisure Activities

Not being able to participate in the things you enjoy can be the hardest part about having a degenerative disease like arthritis. But, there are creative ways to keep doing the activities you’re passionate about.

Reading

“Some of my patients switched to audiobooks to avoid needing to hold a book or e-reader for long periods of time,” Stern says.

If you have hand and wrist pain, you can use a book holder instead.

Gardening

“Tools with wider or longer handles can reduce the amount of force required to hold and squeeze them,” Stern says.

Also, try using a rolling garden stool or cart with a seat to reduce fatigue. Another option is to raise your garden beds to avoid bending or kneeling for long periods of time.

Sports

For sports involving rackets or clubs, such as tennis or golf, you can widen their handles to be larger and softer using athletic tape or foam, which will reduce stress on your joints. You may also be able to get custom grips.

Multipurpose assistive devices

“Several of my patients with hand pain and weakness have found padded, fingerless gloves to be helpful for many recreational activities that require gripping objects,” Stern says.

In addition, supportive hand assistive devices for arthritis such as braces or splints, especially those that support the thumb, may help for activities involving holding a grasp for long periods of time, including:

— Knitting

— Painting

— Playing cards

— Playing musical instruments

Expert Tip: “Taking breaks and pacing yourself is a great way to manage this and be able to continue to perform activities that are meaningful to you,” Wlazelek says.

Mobility

If your arthritis is in your hips, back or lower extremities, getting around can become difficult. Although it’s important to be mobile to stay mobile, you may eventually need a little help from these assistive devices.

Splints and braces

If you need a little extra support while moving around, consider using mobility aids for arthritis patients, such as a knee brace or splint. Your occupational or physical therapist can fit you for one.

“It is extremely important to maintain your mobility and move your joints as often as possible. Some splints can provide support while allowing continued motion,” Wlazelek says.

Canes and walkers

For more support, arthritis mobility solutions — such as canes, crutches or walkers — can reduce pain and fatigue and prevent falls.

“They may need to adapt the handles of these mobility devices with larger or softer grips to reduce hand pain,” Stern suggests.

Some walkers also include a seat to provide an easy resting place when out and about. At home, Stern suggests using an attached walker basket to help you move objects from room to room.

Wheelchairs and scooters

As a last option for people with more severe pain and fatigue, wheelchairs or electric scooters can get them out into the community, reducing isolation.

Expert Tip: Maintaining mobility is important for overall physical and mental health. Mobility allows you to complete daily tasks and to engage in social activities, keeping feelings of loneliness and social isolation at bay. To keep as mobile as possible, or improve your mobility, you’ll benefit from doing arthritis-specific exercises.

Other Tools and Resources

You don’t have to do it alone. Expertise from professionals, personalized gear and technology can allow you to continue living the life you want, even when living with arthritis.

— Mobile apps. Mobile apps that can track pain and energy levels can help you plan when to do tasks and activities.

— Occupational or physical therapy. Consulting with an occupational therapist or a physical therapist can help you choose tools and devices that will best benefit you and customize them to your needs. You can work with your therapist to identify activities that are challenging and find adaptive techniques to decrease symptoms, as well as work on strengthening exercises to alleviate some pain.

— Customized devices. Some equipment — such as splints, braces, grips and orthopedic shoes — can be custom-made especially for you, providing personalized support with all the bespoke bells and whistles. Your occupational therapist can order them for a custom fit.

Bottom Line

Although arthritis can make daily activities more difficult, tools and devices can help you feel less pain and regain better quality of life.

Even when using these devices, though, it’s important not to push yourself too hard.

“If you have had a busy day with lots of meal preparation — including carrying groceries, chopping vegetables and opening containers — perhaps you should rest to refill your energy cup. Even if you are feeling good, consider setting a timer to be sure not to overdo it,” Wlazelek says.

More from U.S. News

Osteoarthritis Diet: Foods to Eat and Avoid

What to Expect After Knee Replacement Surgery: Treatments, Recovery

Your Guide to Hip Replacement Surgery

Tools and Devices to Improve Life and Mobility With Arthritis originally appeared on usnews.com