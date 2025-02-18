Toll Brothers: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $177.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.75.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.