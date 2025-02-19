Toast: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $33 million. On a per-share…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $33 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The restaurant software provider posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.96 billion.

