TKO Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 35 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The producer of professional wrestling events and television shows posted revenue of $642.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $612.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.4 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.8 billion.

TKO Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.93 billion to $3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TKO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TKO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.