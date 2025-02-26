TJX: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.4…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.4 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.23.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $16.35 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.86 billion, or $4.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $56.36 billion.

TJX expects full-year earnings to be $4.34 to $4.43 per share.

