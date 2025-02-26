Titan International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…



On a per-share basis, the West Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $383.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.6 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.85 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Titan International said it expects revenue in the range of $450 million to $500 million.

