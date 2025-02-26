Tiptree: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19.6 million in…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The insurance and specialty finance company posted revenue of $503.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.4 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

