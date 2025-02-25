Tips for International Students Applying to Popular U.S. Graduate Programs

U.S. colleges and universities attract more than a million international students each year, particularly those pursuing degrees in popular fields…

U.S. colleges and universities attract more than a million international students each year, particularly those pursuing degrees in popular fields like computer science and engineering.

During the 2023-2024 academic year, nearly 502,300 international students pursued graduate study in the U.S., marking an 8% increase and a historic high, according to 2024 Open Doors data from the Institute of International Education.

Among international undergrad and grad students, 56% pursued degrees in STEM, with math and computer science in the top fields of study, according to the report. Twenty-five percent of international students studied math and computer science, 19% studied engineering and 14% pursued business and management degrees.

Consider these tips if you’re planning to apply to business, computer science or engineering graduate programs in the U.S. as an international student.

Master of Business Administration

An MBA can open up new career paths for professionals looking to transition into different industries or meet the credentials required for senior roles.

“MBA programs seek candidates with a combination of academic strength, leadership, impact and clear career vision,” says Shaifali Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ivy Groupe, an MBA admissions consulting company.

International student applicants should focus on several key factors when evaluating programs, such as career alignment, STEM-designated programs, cultural fit and community, specializations and unique offerings, and location, Aggarwal says.

Apart from having competitive GMAT/GRE scores and, for non-native speakers, TOEFL/IELTS scores, showcase your “demonstrated career progression, leadership potential and impact in previous roles, whether in corporate, entrepreneurial or nonprofit settings,” she says.

Schools often favor applicants who provide well-articulated reasons for pursuing an MBA, so detail how the program aligns with long-term aspirations, she says. Admissions officers also want to see involvement in activities outside of work — such as volunteering and leadership in professional organizations — that “signals well-roundedness and initiative,” Aggarwal says, so applicants who “showcase adaptability, global perspectives and the ability to thrive in diverse environments often stand out.”

Since many international applicants come from common applicant pools, like consulting, finance and engineering, it’s important for them to “highlight unique experiences and perspectives” to differentiate themselves to admissions committees, she adds.

Master’s or Ph.D. in Computer Science

A computer science graduate degree can bring opportunities in various industries, ranging from tech companies to government agencies.

“Whether applying for an M.S. or Ph.D., I think it’s important to evaluate departments primarily by the people that are there,” says Remzi Arpaci-Dusseau, director of the School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences and professor of computer science at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. “With strong faculty, almost everything else that relates to a great graduate program will arise, including excellent research opportunities and deep, engaging classes.”

Research the faculty to find out if they are leaders in their field of expertise. Additionally, take several computer science classes and get some research experience “so that an admissions committee can gain a deeper sense of whether you’ll be able to contribute to the research mission of the university,” Arpaci-Dusseau says.

For Ph.D. programs, it’s important to first check if a college is recruiting in the research area you’re interested in, says Tom Hurst, assistant director of graduate education in the computer science department at the University of Maryland.

“Don’t just send a general application to all programs,” Hurst says. “Read some research, get to know who is working on what you’re passionate about, and make sure they know why you are the right student for them.”

Having “an authentic, strong internal motivation — be it career objective or a genuine love of learning and discovery” — can set a student apart, he says.

Master’s or Ph.D. in Engineering

A graduate degree in engineering can lead to career advancement and a higher salary.

The College of Engineering at North Carolina State University offers 13 doctoral and 21 master’s degree programs and has 3,520 graduate students, 57% of whom are international.

Graduate engineering programs typically fall into two categories: those focused on coursework, like professional master of science programs, and those centered on research, such as Ph.D. or M.S. thesis programs.

For professional M.S. programs, evaluate the courses offered, length and cost of the program, and “professional development trainings or service available in the department or university,” says Kara Peters, associate dean for graduate programs and postdoctoral affairs for the College of Engineering at North Carolina State University.

Students should also look at location, cost of living, program length, graduation and job offer rates, salaries and internship opportunities that are part of the curriculum.

For research-centered programs, Peters suggests finding out about the “particular research specialties of the faculty and department” and if there are “opportunities for research collaboration with other groups, departments, colleges at the university.”

It’s also important to get information about financial aid packages, such as for tuition, salary and health insurance, experts say.

A competitive candidate for a graduate engineering program should have a “well-written cover letter or statement of interest that matches the program to which you are applying” and a record of strong academic performance, says Peters, who is also a professor in the university’s Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

Applicants should also have good oral and written communication skills, relevant coursework and be able to showcase relevant internships or previous work experience, Peters says.

