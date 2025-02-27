Tile Shop: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) on Thursday reported a loss of $628,000…

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) on Thursday reported a loss of $628,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The stone tile retailer posted revenue of $79.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.3 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $347.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTSH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.