Tidewater: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Thursday reported profit of $36.9 million in its fourth quarter.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Thursday reported profit of $36.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $345.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $180.7 million, or $3.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

Tidewater expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.