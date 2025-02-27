Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 6= Region A= Semifinal= Landstown 71, Glen Allen 61 Oscar Smith 57, Highland Springs…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Landstown 71, Glen Allen 61

Oscar Smith 57, Highland Springs 41

Region C=

Semifinal=

C. G. Woodson 66, South County 48

Hayfield 68, West Potomac 66, 2OT

Region D=

Semifinal=

South Lakes 67, James Madison 40

Westfield 64, Yorktown 55

Class 5=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Green Run 64, Princess Anne 46

Indian River 74, First Colonial 65

Region B=

Semifinal=

Maury 48, King’s Fork High School 41

Woodside 39, Nansemond River 35

Class 4=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Churchland 57, Smithfield 56

Hampton 38, Denbigh 32

Region B=

Semifinal=

Monacan 66, Atlee 22

Varina 63, Eastern View 47

Region C=

Final=

Tuscarora 59, Heritage 45

Class 3=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Hopewell 62, Lake Taylor 49

New Kent 90, Heritage 88, OT

Region B=

Final=

Meridian 59, William Monroe 34

Class 2=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Greensville County 71, Bruton 58

John Marshall 138, Arcadia 69

Region B=

Semifinal=

Luray 91, Buckingham County 71

Woodstock Central 70, Fort Defiance 68

Region C=

Semifinal=

Floyd County 58, Dan River 48

Nelson County 49, Gretna 48

Class 1=

Region D=

Semifinal=

Chilhowie 68, Eastside 61

Patrick Henry 74, J.I. Burton 46

