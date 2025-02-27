Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Landstown 71, Glen Allen 61
Oscar Smith 57, Highland Springs 41
Region C=
Semifinal=
C. G. Woodson 66, South County 48
Hayfield 68, West Potomac 66, 2OT
Region D=
Semifinal=
South Lakes 67, James Madison 40
Westfield 64, Yorktown 55
Class 5=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Green Run 64, Princess Anne 46
Indian River 74, First Colonial 65
Region B=
Semifinal=
Maury 48, King’s Fork High School 41
Woodside 39, Nansemond River 35
Class 4=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Churchland 57, Smithfield 56
Hampton 38, Denbigh 32
Region B=
Semifinal=
Monacan 66, Atlee 22
Varina 63, Eastern View 47
Region C=
Final=
Tuscarora 59, Heritage 45
Class 3=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Hopewell 62, Lake Taylor 49
New Kent 90, Heritage 88, OT
Region B=
Final=
Meridian 59, William Monroe 34
Class 2=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Greensville County 71, Bruton 58
John Marshall 138, Arcadia 69
Region B=
Semifinal=
Luray 91, Buckingham County 71
Woodstock Central 70, Fort Defiance 68
Region C=
Semifinal=
Floyd County 58, Dan River 48
Nelson County 49, Gretna 48
Class 1=
Region D=
Semifinal=
Chilhowie 68, Eastside 61
Patrick Henry 74, J.I. Burton 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
