Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central VA Home School 41, C. G. Woodson 15
Christ Chapel Academy 44, Fairfax Christian 36
Clarke County 70, Woodstock Central 46
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 51, Evergreen Christian 38
Fort Chiswell 55, Galax 44
George Wythe 58, Bland County 40
Jefferson Christian 61, State Line 47
Seton School 57, Oakcrest 39
South County 51, West Potomac 49
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 44, Madeira School 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
