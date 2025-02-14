Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 40, Patrick County 38
Arcadia 55, Nandua 44
Bethel 53, Denbigh 18
Bishop McNamara, Md. 58, Paul VI Catholic High School 36
Broadwater Academy 55, Chincoteague 10
Bullis, Md. 87, Potomac School 61
C.D. Hylton 38, Colgan 29
Carlisle 73, Chatham Hall 16
Chatham 51, William Campbell 40
Christ Chapel Academy 44, Fairfax Christian 27
Colonial Beach 32, Rappahannock 14
Deep Creek 62, Oscar Smith 18
Deep Run 70, TJHS 4
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 50, TEACH Homeschool 4
Frank Cox 35, Kempsville 32
Glen Allen 60, Douglas Freeman 23
Grafton 55, York 20
Granby 43, Bayside 21
Greenbrier Christian 36, Hampton Christian 23
Hampton 69, Warwick 42
Hayfield 74, Justice High School 40
Heritage 51, Gloucester 38
Highland Springs 79, Varina 23
Honaker 64, Grundy 38
Indian River 71, Landstown 35
Jefferson Forest 49, Brookville 26
Johnson County, Tenn. 37, Patrick Henry 29
Lafayette 63, Tabb 25
Liberty Christian 38, E.C. Glass 37
Liberty-Bedford 62, Heritage (Lynchburg) 45
Lord Botetourt 71, William Byrd 16
Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 52, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 12
Manchester 72, Midlothian 18
Matoaca 59, Prince George 46
Menchville 101, Phoebus 10
Meridian High School 56, Warren County 22
Mount Vernon 57, Annandale 39
Nansemond-Suffolk 45, Peninsula Catholic 17
Norfolk Christian School 74, Norfolk Collegiate 26
Petersburg 49, Colonial Heights 42
Phelps, Ky. 79, Hurley 35
Poquoson 54, Bruton 38
Radford 53, Glenvar 39
Randolph-Macon Academy 29, Wakefield Country Day 22
Rappahannock County 37, Madison County 33
Ridgeview 66, Lee High 29
Salem 60, Hidden Valley 49
Seton School 71, Madeira School 43
Smithfield 55, Jamestown 40
Spotswood 60, Harrisonburg 15
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 52, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 31
StoneBridge School 33, Atlantic Shores Christian 14
Trinity Christian School 52, Trinity at Meadowview 26
Turner Ashby 39, Broadway 33
Union 52, Eastside 31
Warhill 47, New Kent 33
Washington-Liberty 68, Yorktown 35
Western Branch 63, Lakeland (VA) 37
Westmoreland County 46, Lancaster 6
Woodgrove 64, Broad Run 56
Woodside 89, Kecoughtan 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Southampton vs. Brunswick, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.