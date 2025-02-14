Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 40, Patrick County 38 Arcadia 55, Nandua 44 Bethel 53, Denbigh 18 Bishop McNamara, Md. 58,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 40, Patrick County 38

Arcadia 55, Nandua 44

Bethel 53, Denbigh 18

Bishop McNamara, Md. 58, Paul VI Catholic High School 36

Broadwater Academy 55, Chincoteague 10

Bullis, Md. 87, Potomac School 61

C.D. Hylton 38, Colgan 29

Carlisle 73, Chatham Hall 16

Chatham 51, William Campbell 40

Christ Chapel Academy 44, Fairfax Christian 27

Colonial Beach 32, Rappahannock 14

Deep Creek 62, Oscar Smith 18

Deep Run 70, TJHS 4

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 50, TEACH Homeschool 4

Frank Cox 35, Kempsville 32

Glen Allen 60, Douglas Freeman 23

Grafton 55, York 20

Granby 43, Bayside 21

Greenbrier Christian 36, Hampton Christian 23

Hampton 69, Warwick 42

Hayfield 74, Justice High School 40

Heritage 51, Gloucester 38

Highland Springs 79, Varina 23

Honaker 64, Grundy 38

Indian River 71, Landstown 35

Jefferson Forest 49, Brookville 26

Johnson County, Tenn. 37, Patrick Henry 29

Lafayette 63, Tabb 25

Liberty Christian 38, E.C. Glass 37

Liberty-Bedford 62, Heritage (Lynchburg) 45

Lord Botetourt 71, William Byrd 16

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 52, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 12

Manchester 72, Midlothian 18

Matoaca 59, Prince George 46

Menchville 101, Phoebus 10

Meridian High School 56, Warren County 22

Mount Vernon 57, Annandale 39

Nansemond-Suffolk 45, Peninsula Catholic 17

Norfolk Christian School 74, Norfolk Collegiate 26

Petersburg 49, Colonial Heights 42

Phelps, Ky. 79, Hurley 35

Poquoson 54, Bruton 38

Radford 53, Glenvar 39

Randolph-Macon Academy 29, Wakefield Country Day 22

Rappahannock County 37, Madison County 33

Ridgeview 66, Lee High 29

Salem 60, Hidden Valley 49

Seton School 71, Madeira School 43

Smithfield 55, Jamestown 40

Spotswood 60, Harrisonburg 15

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 52, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 31

StoneBridge School 33, Atlantic Shores Christian 14

Trinity Christian School 52, Trinity at Meadowview 26

Turner Ashby 39, Broadway 33

Union 52, Eastside 31

Warhill 47, New Kent 33

Washington-Liberty 68, Yorktown 35

Western Branch 63, Lakeland (VA) 37

Westmoreland County 46, Lancaster 6

Woodgrove 64, Broad Run 56

Woodside 89, Kecoughtan 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Southampton vs. Brunswick, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.