Thursday’s Scores

Annandale 52, Mount Vernon 48

Arcadia 75, Nandua 55

Atlantic Shores Christian 75, StoneBridge School 39

Banner Christian 53, Brunswick Academy 45

Bayside 60, Granby 52, OT

Bishop O’Connell 62, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 56

Broad Run 70, Woodgrove 59

Carroll County 70, James River 43

Charles City County High School 75, Carver 56

Chincoteague 40, Broadwater Academy 29

Colonial Beach 61, Rappahannock 51

Denbigh 74, Bethel 52

E.C. Glass 58, Liberty Christian 49

Fauquier 66, Sherando 61

Flint Hill 90, St. John Paul the Great 72

Frank Cox 46, Kempsville 43

Gate City 53, John Battle 48

George Wythe 68, Fort Chiswell 56

Hampton 56, Warwick 36

Hampton Christian 61, Greenbrier Christian 22

Hayfield 74, Justice High School 40

Heritage (Lynchburg) 55, Liberty-Bedford 48

Heritage 87, Gloucester 48

Heritage 96, Rock Ridge 82

Highland-Monterey 55, Bath County 37

Jefferson Forest 60, Brookville 41

Johnson County, Tenn. 78, Chilhowie 64

King Abdullah 73, Wakefield School 53

Lancaster 49, Westmoreland County 44

Lloyd Bird 88, Clover Hill 60

Madison County 58, Rappahannock County 40

Miller School 69, Blue Ridge School 54

New Covenant 67, Va. Episcopal 63

Oscar Smith 84, Deep Creek 52

Patrick Henry 82, Northwood 48

Paul VI Catholic High School 52, Bishop McNamara, Md. 40

Peninsula Catholic 67, Nansemond-Suffolk 55

Phoebus 71, Menchville 68

Portsmouth Christian 84, Gateway Christian 29

Rise Academy 77, Fredericksburg Christian 76

Riverside 80, Stone Bridge 66

SPIRIT Home School 63, Lynchburg Home School 42

Salem 60, Hidden Valley 49

Shenandoah Valley Academy 60, Highland View, Md. 52

Smithfield 65, New Kent 64

Spotswood 91, Harrisonburg 68

St. Annes-Belfield 70, St. Christopher’s 62

St. Michael 74, Christchurch 36

Staunton 108, Riverheads 52

Tandem Friends School 72, Randolph-Macon Academy 51

Turner Ashby 58, Broadway 56

Tuscarora 78, Loudoun Valley 55

Varina 73, Highland Springs 55

Veritas Collegiate Academy 60, Cristo Rey Richmond 43

Virginia Beach Catholic 75, Walsingham Academy 29

Wakefield 49, Herndon 44

Western Branch 81, Lakeland (VA) 65

William Byrd 68, Lord Botetourt 51

Woodside 81, Kecoughtan 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Giles vs. Galax, ccd.

Southampton vs. Brunswick, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

