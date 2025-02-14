Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 52, Mount Vernon 48
Arcadia 75, Nandua 55
Atlantic Shores Christian 75, StoneBridge School 39
Banner Christian 53, Brunswick Academy 45
Bayside 60, Granby 52, OT
Bishop O’Connell 62, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 56
Broad Run 70, Woodgrove 59
Carroll County 70, James River 43
Charles City County High School 75, Carver 56
Chincoteague 40, Broadwater Academy 29
Colonial Beach 61, Rappahannock 51
Denbigh 74, Bethel 52
E.C. Glass 58, Liberty Christian 49
Fauquier 66, Sherando 61
Flint Hill 90, St. John Paul the Great 72
Frank Cox 46, Kempsville 43
Gate City 53, John Battle 48
George Wythe 68, Fort Chiswell 56
Hampton 56, Warwick 36
Hampton Christian 61, Greenbrier Christian 22
Hayfield 74, Justice High School 40
Heritage (Lynchburg) 55, Liberty-Bedford 48
Heritage 87, Gloucester 48
Heritage 96, Rock Ridge 82
Highland-Monterey 55, Bath County 37
Jefferson Forest 60, Brookville 41
Johnson County, Tenn. 78, Chilhowie 64
King Abdullah 73, Wakefield School 53
Lancaster 49, Westmoreland County 44
Lloyd Bird 88, Clover Hill 60
Madison County 58, Rappahannock County 40
Miller School 69, Blue Ridge School 54
New Covenant 67, Va. Episcopal 63
Oscar Smith 84, Deep Creek 52
Patrick Henry 82, Northwood 48
Paul VI Catholic High School 52, Bishop McNamara, Md. 40
Peninsula Catholic 67, Nansemond-Suffolk 55
Phoebus 71, Menchville 68
Portsmouth Christian 84, Gateway Christian 29
Rise Academy 77, Fredericksburg Christian 76
Riverside 80, Stone Bridge 66
SPIRIT Home School 63, Lynchburg Home School 42
Salem 60, Hidden Valley 49
Shenandoah Valley Academy 60, Highland View, Md. 52
Smithfield 65, New Kent 64
Spotswood 91, Harrisonburg 68
St. Annes-Belfield 70, St. Christopher’s 62
St. Michael 74, Christchurch 36
Staunton 108, Riverheads 52
Tandem Friends School 72, Randolph-Macon Academy 51
Turner Ashby 58, Broadway 56
Tuscarora 78, Loudoun Valley 55
Varina 73, Highland Springs 55
Veritas Collegiate Academy 60, Cristo Rey Richmond 43
Virginia Beach Catholic 75, Walsingham Academy 29
Wakefield 49, Herndon 44
Western Branch 81, Lakeland (VA) 65
William Byrd 68, Lord Botetourt 51
Woodside 81, Kecoughtan 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Giles vs. Galax, ccd.
Southampton vs. Brunswick, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.