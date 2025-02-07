Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 70, Hampton Christian 50
Bethel 61, Gloucester 42
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56, Westover Christian 54
Broad Run 69, Loudoun County 41
Buckingham County 56, Central of Lunenburg 52
Buffalo Gap 67, Grace Christian 46
C. G. Woodson 64, West Springfield 51
Cape Henry Collegiate 77, Norfolk Christian School 68
Carroll County 73, Patrick County 32
Centreville 69, Oakton 64
Clover Hill 70, James River 61
Denbigh 41, Warwick 31
Eastern Montgomery 51, Bland County 39
Flint Hill 75, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 52
Floyd County 75, Glenvar 74
Grove Avenue Baptist 78, Yeshivah 36
Hampton 70, Heritage 57
Hargrave Military 91, Southwest Virginia Home School 44
James Monroe 64, Chancellor 54
James Robinson 45, South County 43
Justice High School 61, John R. Lewis 53
King Abdullah 63, Fredericksburg Academy 49
King William 74, Carver 55
Lake Braddock 76, Alexandria City 58
Langley 56, Colonial Forge 52
Loudoun Valley 84, Stone Bridge 75
Mathews 86, K&Q Central 48
Monacan 78, RHSA 25
Nansemond-Suffolk 59, Hampton Roads 53
Northampton 80, Nandua 31
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 58, Heritage Christian 41
Princess Anne 80, Bayside 63
Radford 64, James River 28
Riverbend 67, Brooke Point 65
Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Ridgeview Christian 40
Rock Ridge 52, Dominion 51, OT
Rocktown 50, Broadway 46
Skyline 84, Manassas Park 33
South Lakes 49, James Madison 30
St. Annes-Belfield 68, Blue Ridge School 67
Tuscarora 67, Heritage 48
Veritas Collegiate Academy 78, Christchurch 67
West Potomac 59, Fairfax 49
Westfield 71, Chantilly 47
William Campbell 49, Staunton River 42
Woodside 72, Menchville 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
