Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 79, Hargrave Military 58
Fairfax Christian 97, Christ Chapel Academy 63
Flint Hill 57, St Andrew’s, Md. 48
Harrisonburg HomeSchool 60, Fort Wayne, Ind. 47
Harrisonburg HomeSchool 62, Northside, Ind. 38
Lake Braddock 63, C. G. Woodson 56
West Potomac 42, South County 36
Woodstock Central 61, Luray 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Radford vs. Carroll County, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.