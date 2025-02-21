Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Blue Ridge School 79, Hargrave Military 58 Fairfax Christian 97, Christ Chapel Academy 63 Flint Hill 57,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 79, Hargrave Military 58

Fairfax Christian 97, Christ Chapel Academy 63

Flint Hill 57, St Andrew’s, Md. 48

Harrisonburg HomeSchool 60, Fort Wayne, Ind. 47

Harrisonburg HomeSchool 62, Northside, Ind. 38

Lake Braddock 63, C. G. Woodson 56

West Potomac 42, South County 36

Woodstock Central 61, Luray 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Radford vs. Carroll County, ccd.

