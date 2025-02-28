Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 6= Region A= Semifinal= Glen Allen 46, Cosby 29 Manchester 42, Highland Springs 25…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Glen Allen 46, Cosby 29

Manchester 42, Highland Springs 25

Region C=

Semifinal=

James Robinson 52, Edison 46

West Potomac 41, South County 39

Region D=

Semifinal=

Langley 54, Centreville 47

Oakton 38, Chantilly 37

Class 5=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Kellam 57, Deep Creek 56

Princess Anne 67, Salem-Va. Beach 34

Region B=

Semifinal=

King’s Fork High School 55, Warwick 25

Menchville 85, Nansemond River 39

Class 4=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Hampton 68, Warhill 55

Manor High School 65, Gloucester 26

Region B=

Semifinal=

Henrico 68, Hanover 55

Monacan 60, Chancellor 39

Region C=

Final=

Heritage 46, Woodgrove 38

Class 3=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Grafton 46, Lake Taylor 44

Hopewell 55, Lafayette 50

Region B=

Final=

James Monroe 64, Brentsville 34

Region D=

Semifinal=

Lord Botetourt 51, Abingdon 40

Staunton River 58, Magna Vista 43

Class 2=

Region A=

Semifinal=

John Marshall 53, Bruton 43

Prince Edward County 56, Poquoson 37

Region C=

Semifinal=

James River 49, Chatham 40

Liberty-Bedford 71, Gretna 41

Region D=

Semifinal=

Central – Wise 64, Gate City 42

Ridgeview 63, Graham 33

Class 1=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Colonial Beach 41, West Point 27

Westmoreland County 41, Essex 36

Region C=

Semifinal=

Fort Chiswell 53, Narrows 45

George Wythe 56, Galax 38

Region D=

Semifinal=

Honaker 36, Twin Springs 12

J.I. Burton 70, Grundy 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

