Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Glen Allen 46, Cosby 29
Manchester 42, Highland Springs 25
Region C=
Semifinal=
James Robinson 52, Edison 46
West Potomac 41, South County 39
Region D=
Semifinal=
Langley 54, Centreville 47
Oakton 38, Chantilly 37
Class 5=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Kellam 57, Deep Creek 56
Princess Anne 67, Salem-Va. Beach 34
Region B=
Semifinal=
King’s Fork High School 55, Warwick 25
Menchville 85, Nansemond River 39
Class 4=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Hampton 68, Warhill 55
Manor High School 65, Gloucester 26
Region B=
Semifinal=
Henrico 68, Hanover 55
Monacan 60, Chancellor 39
Region C=
Final=
Heritage 46, Woodgrove 38
Class 3=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Grafton 46, Lake Taylor 44
Hopewell 55, Lafayette 50
Region B=
Final=
James Monroe 64, Brentsville 34
Region D=
Semifinal=
Lord Botetourt 51, Abingdon 40
Staunton River 58, Magna Vista 43
Class 2=
Region A=
Semifinal=
John Marshall 53, Bruton 43
Prince Edward County 56, Poquoson 37
Region C=
Semifinal=
James River 49, Chatham 40
Liberty-Bedford 71, Gretna 41
Region D=
Semifinal=
Central – Wise 64, Gate City 42
Ridgeview 63, Graham 33
Class 1=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Colonial Beach 41, West Point 27
Westmoreland County 41, Essex 36
Region C=
Semifinal=
Fort Chiswell 53, Narrows 45
George Wythe 56, Galax 38
Region D=
Semifinal=
Honaker 36, Twin Springs 12
J.I. Burton 70, Grundy 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
