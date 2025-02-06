Thomson Reuters: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $587 million. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $587 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The news and financial information company posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.21 billion, or $4.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.26 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRI

