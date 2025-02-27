This Limited Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Ends March 6

Credit card issuers frequently run offers to attract new members, but two limited bonuses from Chase are among the best…

Credit card issuers frequently run offers to attract new members, but two limited bonuses from Chase are among the best offers right now. Whether you’re a Marriott loyalist or an occasional traveler, this is worth a closer look.

[Read: Best Hotel Credit Cards.]

Marriott Bonvoy Credit Cards Offering Limited-Time Bonus

While there are quite a few Bonvoy credit cards through different issuers, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card from Chase and the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card from Chase are offering limited-time bonus offers to new cardholders.

With the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card from Chase, you can earn a $150 statement credit after making your first purchase in the 12 months from account opening. The offer doesn’t specify a minimum purchase amount to earn the bonus, though certain purchases, such as balance transfers and cash advances, don’t qualify.

In addition to the $150 statement credit, you’ll earn 100,000 Marriott Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months with the card. Similarly, certain purchases do not count toward earning the bonus.

With the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card from Chase, you can earn 60,000 bonus points plus one Free Night Award (valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $2,000 within the first three months.

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card charges a $95 annual fee, whereas the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Card charges no annual fee.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

Why Is Now a Good Time to Apply for a Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card?

The Bonvoy Boundless Card previously offered three Free Night Awards after you spent $3,000 in the first three months. With the limited-time offer, you can earn 100,000 Bonus Points with more flexible redemptions. These include travel, shopping and Marriott Bonvoy Moments, which are events in various areas. You can even convert your Marriott points to airline miles, though most airlines offer a redemption rate of 3-to-1.

Frequent Marriott visitors will benefit most from a Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card, which earns up to 17 points per dollar at Marriott Bonvoy properties. Plus, you’ll automatically be granted Silver Elite status and get an annual Free Night Award each anniversary year.

The Boundless card also earns three points per dollar at gas stations, grocery stores and on dining on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases each year. It earns two points on all other eligible purchases.

This card can be helpful for anyone who frequently travels and is willing to consider Marriott properties. It’s also worth considering for nearly anyone in the first year, since the limited-time offer can easily offset the annual fee. Beyond the first year, however, it is likely most helpful for those who intend to stay at Marriott properties.

More from U.S. News

Dear Clever Credit: I Travel a Lot for Work. What Credit Card Should I Use?

Dear Clever Credit: I’m Retired. What Credit Card Will Boost My Travel Rewards?

Clever Credit: I Don’t Earn Enough Rewards When I Travel. What Should I Do?

This Limited Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Ends March 6 originally appeared on usnews.com