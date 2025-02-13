This Is How Much the Average Couple Spends on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is often seen as a celebration of love and affection, but it also presents a common dilemma for…

Valentine’s Day is often seen as a celebration of love and affection, but it also presents a common dilemma for many couples — how to mark the occasion and, more importantly, how much to spend.

While some view the holiday as a special opportunity to express their feelings with meaningful gestures or gifts, others regard it as a commercialized “Hallmark holiday,” designed more for marketing than romance.

If you’re not quite settled on the issue, perhaps knowing about how others celebrate this day might make your Valentine’s Day more meaningful and less stressful.

How Much Will Americans Spend on Valentine’s Day?

According to the annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, consumers are expected to spend a record $27.5 billion on Valentine’s Day this year.

The survey also reveals that, “Over half (56%) of consumers plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, up from 53% in 2024. Men are more likely to celebrate the holiday this year with 55% saying they plan to participate in Valentine’s Day, up from 51% in 2024.”

A Lending Tree survey of more than 2,000 consumers reports that Americans plan to spend an average of $179 on Valentine’s Day (though more than half of respondents said they’d skip the holiday if they could).

How to Spend on Valentine’s Day

So, you still might be wondering if you should celebrate the occasion and to what extent. Here are five tips that could help.

1. Consider Your Personal Financial Situation

If you’re in a financial bind at the moment — perhaps behind on retirement savings, deep in credit card debt or experiencing other economic hardship — it might be difficult to justify spending a lot on Valentine’s Day.

However, you may still be able to celebrate, even on a smaller scale. Keep reading for more budget-friendly options.

[READ: How to Get a Fresh Start This Winter With the Debt Snowball Method]

2. Set Expectations

“Speak to your loved one about expectations for Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day plans should be discussed openly to determine whether or not you both want to spend on this holiday or how much,” says Andrea Woroch.

She adds, “Once you determine an appropriate amount, you can make plans. If one partner wants to surprise the other, you can still have this discussion and then plan the surprise based on the budget around it.”

About a third of the Lending Tree survey respondents said they’ve set a Valentine’s Day spending limit with their partner in the past.

3. Go Low-to-No Cost

There are many ways to make the day a romantic celebration for little-to-no money. Also, don’t underestimate the impact of a homemade craft or something that comes from the heart, like a digital photo collage of memorable experiences together or a handmade greeting card.

These personalized gifts often hold more sentimental value and show the effort and thought you’ve put into the gesture.

[Related:The Gift of Experiences: Why Memories Are Better Than Things]

4. Celebrate Experiences Over Material Items

Another way to make Valentine’s Day special without focusing on spending is to prioritize experiences. For instance, you can plan an outing to an art gallery or museum, go on a nature walk or even enjoy dinner and a movie at home.

If you have a budget, you can stretch it by looking for deals and discounts ahead of the holiday. Deal sites like Groupon and Resort Pass can offer unique experiences for deep discounts. Consider cashing in on credit card points, rewards or gift cards to subsidize the occasion, too.

Either way, shared experiences can create lasting memories and strengthen connections with your loved ones. Simple and meaningful activities can often be more impactful than flashy gifts, making the day about your bond rather than consumerism.

[READ: Gift Card Do’s and Don’ts]

5. Create New Traditions

Creating Valentine’s Day traditions– like making a special dessert, exchanging a letter each Valentine’s Day or volunteering for a shared, special cause can be an inexpensive but super personal way to celebrate, ” says Kristy Kim, a personal finance expert and the CEO and founder of TomoCredit.

“A lot of times when people overspend, it’s not because they necessarily want to do ‘expensive,’ they just want personal — and that can be accomplished well on a budget,” she adds.

More from U.S. News

What Is Stretch Theory and How Can It Help You Save?

12 Best Discount Shopping Apps

How to Get the Best Price on Everything, Every Time You Shop

This Is How Much the Average Couple Spends on Valentine’s Day originally appeared on usnews.com