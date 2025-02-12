The Trade Desk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $182.2…

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $182.2 million.

The Ventura, California-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $741 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $758 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $393.1 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.44 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $575 million.

