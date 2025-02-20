The Shyft Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4…

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Novi, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The maker of chassis for Last Mile Delivery, RVs and other vehicles posted revenue of $201.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.8 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $786.2 million.

The Shyft Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 69 cents to 92 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $870 million to $970 million.

