The RealReal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $68.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $164 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $134.2 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $600.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, The RealReal said it expects revenue in the range of $157 million to $161 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $645 million to $660 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REAL

