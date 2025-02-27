The Fastest Way to Get Your Tax Refund in 2025

The IRS finally cleared a backlog of tax returns caused by COVID-19-related delays, but will the recent firing of thousands…

The IRS finally cleared a backlog of tax returns caused by COVID-19-related delays, but will the recent firing of thousands of IRS employees delay your refund?

“The IRS has indicated that the filing season and processing of tax returns should not be disrupted; however, it is a fluid situation,” says Melanie Lauridsen, vice president of tax policy and advocacy for the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

“At the moment, taxpayers and their preparers should continue filing their tax returns as normal. However, we do recommend that preparers be prepared to communicate with their clients regarding the current environment and the potential for delays in communications, processing or engagements from the IRS.” she adds.

Even in a typical year, it takes longer to process some returns than others, and there are steps you can take to help avoid delays. Keep in mind that the IRS generally has to pay interest on the money you’re due if you don’t receive your refund within 45 days of the filing deadline. Here’s how to get your refund faster:

File Electronically and Opt for Direct Deposit

Filing your return electronically is the No. 1 thing you can do to speed up the refund process. The IRS estimates that the average taxpayer will receive their refund within 21 days if they file electronically and have the money deposited directly into their bank account.

The IRS has to review paper returns manually, which continues to delay refunds.

“The e-filing system works so well because taxpayers and their preparers are doing all of the key-punching that fell to the IRS employees in the past,” says Mary Kay Foss, a certified public accountant in Carlsbad, California.

You can file electronically using tax software or an online program. If your income was $84,000 or less in 2024, you may be able to file your taxes through IRS Free File, a program in which online tax prep companies partner with the IRS to provide free services. See the IRS Free File page for more information.

Also, check if you qualify for the IRS Direct File program, which allows residents of certain states with simple tax situations to file for free.

Michael Trank, a CPA with Wertz & Company in Irvine, California, says you’ll need to provide your bank account and routing numbers when you file your return to have your refund deposited directly into your bank account.

You can also split your refund among financial accounts — including checking, savings, individual retirement accounts, eligible health savings accounts or Coverdell education savings accounts.

Another option is to have your refund applied to your 2025 estimated tax.

“Always double-check the bank information where your refund is going to be deposited,” says Trish Evenstad, an enrolled agent at Evenstad Tax & Financial Services Inc. in Westby, Wisconsin. Processing can be delayed if the name on the account isn’t the same as the name on the tax return.

Review Your Return for Mistakes

Check your return before you send it. Make sure all Social Security or Taxpayer Identification numbers and math are correct, and remember to sign the return.

“Common errors will delay processing,” Foss says.

“Many errors can be prevented if one spouse reads all the information on the return before the preparing spouse submits it. That’s where a professional preparer helps. They’ll have systems to find those annoying typos,” she adds.

The IRS may correct small math errors and send you a notice of the change. You may need to respond to an IRS letter asking for more information for larger errors.

“Review the return and all schedules line-by-line for accuracy and completeness,” Trank says.

“For me, it’s useful to take a second fresh look the next day. Also, compare the return to the prior year for any unusual variances or omissions,” he adds.

Also, make sure you check everyone’s names on the return. “Make sure to use your full legal name on your tax returns and at work so the documents match,” Evenstad says.

Trank says that people who were newly married in 2024 should ensure that the names on their tax returns match those on their current Social Security cards.

[Read: Married Couples: Is It Better to File Taxes Jointly or Separately?]

If you have grown children, coordinate with them before either of you files a return. Foss has seen problems in the past when college kids filed their own returns and claimed themselves as dependents without notifying their parents.

“Usually, the parents’ return was filed second, and the return would be rejected,” she says. Processing will also be delayed if both the parent and child claim an education tax credit for the same expenses, she says.

Review information about tax credits and deductions to make sure you take all the tax breaks you deserve when you file your return.

You generally have up to three years after the tax-filing deadline to file an amended return if you left something out or missed a credit or deduction.

You can check on the status of an amended return using the IRS’s Where’s My Amended Return? tool.

[Read: How to File an Amended Tax Return]

Match the Forms the IRS Receives

You’re not the only one receiving W-2s, 1099s and other forms from employers and financial institutions; the IRS also gets a copy. If the numbers on your return don’t match the information the IRS receives, it will put your return aside for review.

“A missing or incorrect W-2 form could cause a delay,” Trank says.

Trank says you may receive a notice from the IRS showing the difference between what you reported on the tax return and what the issuer reported.

You should receive most of the forms you need to fill out your return by the end of January, but brokerage firms have until mid-February to send some 1099s. Also watch for corrected 1099 forms from brokerage firms, which often arrive in March, he says. Wait until you receive all your key forms to file your return.

Some forms tend to come late, such as the Schedule K-1 from a partnership, S corporation or trust, Foss says. If you haven’t received the information by the filing deadline of April 15, 2025, for 2024 returns, you can file an extension to delay your deadline until Oct. 15, 2025.

Although the extension delays your filing deadline by six months, any money you owe is still due by April 15. Foss recommends asking the Schedule K-1 issuer to estimate the income it will report so you can roughly calculate any payment due in time for the April deadline.

Get Faster Tax Help

The sooner you file your return, the earlier you should get your refund — and the less likely an identity thief will claim the money first. But many people wait to file because they have tax questions.

The IRS increased staffing, which helped reduce the long wait time to get questions answered, but there is concern that the recent layoffs could affect customer service. However, there are other ways get help faster.

See the IRS help page for information on tracking down information on the website and various ways to get your questions answered.

In addition, you can work with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs, which are staffed by IRS-certified volunteers and offer free tax help for filing returns.

The VITA program, which has been helping taxpayers for more than 50 years, is generally for those who make $67,000 or less, have disabilities or limited English-speaking skills.

The TCE program typically offers free tax help to those 60 and older. See the IRS locator tool to find a site near you.

Be careful with how you get help. Tax time is also prime time for scam artists who prey upon people who want to get their refund quickly and end up stealing their money or identity.

[6 Tax Scams and How to Avoid Them]

The IRS will not call or e-mail you asking for your personal information, such as your bank account, credit card or Social Security number.

You can find out more about when and how the IRS may contact you on the IRS website. Last, you can get information about tax preparers’ credentials by visiting the IRS Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers with Credentials and Select Qualifications.

After you file your return, the best way to check the status of your refund is by using the IRS Where’s My Refund? tool, which enables you to check on your refund within 24 hours of filing electronically — or four weeks after filing a paper return.

You’ll need to input your Social Security number, filing status and the exact refund amount you are due. The Taxpayer Advocate Service website also offers helpful tax season tips.

More from U.S. News

Time to Say Goodbye to Income Taxes? Examining the National Consumption Tax

How to Mentally — and Financially — Prepare for a Disappointing Tax Refund

What Is the Billionaire Tax and How Would It Work?

The Fastest Way to Get Your Tax Refund in 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/28/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.