The Best Online Will Making Programs

Rather than paying a high hourly rate to an attorney, you can choose from a range of online will options at a reasonable price without leaving home.

Finding the right will making software for your family situation can streamline the process and put everything in order for your heirs. These online services can assist in creating basic wills and intricate estate plans:

— Nolo’s Quicken WillMaker & Trust

— Fabric by Gerber Life

— LegalZoom

— GoodTrust

— U.S. Legal Wills

— FreeWill

— Rocket Lawyer

— Total Legal

— Trust & Will

— LawDepot

Nolo’s Quicken WillMaker & Trust

For a customized all-in-one estate plan, Quicken provides software to create a will, power of attorney, health care directive, living trust and other estate-related documents. A questionnaire guides you through the process of deciding which documents you need. Nolo’s WillMaker starter bundle is $109 and includes a will, health care directives and final arrangements. More features come with the plus version at $149 and the all-access version for $219.

Fabric by Gerber Life

Fabric’s free online tool allows you to create a will without creating an account or signing up for anything. This service could be a good fit if you have a basic estate or simple family situation. After answering a few questions, you can print the will and make it legally binding. The process takes approximately five minutes. While the service is free, the site sells life insurance policies at a range of prices.

GoodTrust

This service allows you to get an attorney-created will for you and your family. You can choose who will manage your estate and select a guardian for your children. You’ll also have the chance to designate donations, gifts and heirlooms you’d like to give. The price starts at $149 and includes access to other documents to create an estate plan. You’ll receive tools like durable financial powers of attorney, funeral and pet directives.

LegalZoom

If you want a professional’s input when making an online will, LegalZoom provides access to an independent attorney knowledgeable about laws in your state. Legal counsel is available at the start of the will making process. You can also begin making a will with the site’s self-guided questionnaire. If you have questions, you can reach out to an attorney. Legal counsel is available to you for up to a year after creating your will to help make updates or address concerns. Prices start at $199.

U.S. Legal Wills

You can create a will through U.S. Legal Wills to leave specific instructions for loved ones. The online will making tool asks estate questions to help you determine what information your executor needs to distribute assets properly. According to the site, you can create a will in 20 minutes. The standard cost is $49.95, along with additional charges for services such as setting up a power of attorney for finances or storing documents in a digital vault to pass on to your family and executor. Plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

FreeWill

You can use FreeWill to create a basic document, or if you have a large or complicated estate, FreeWill suggests combining its services with help from an attorney. FreeWill provides free forms you can complete and take to an attorney, saving time and money. In addition to wills, the site offers related legal planning tools like advanced health care directives, beneficiary designations and durable financial power of attorney. FreeWill is able to offer its tools for free via partnerships with nonprofits.

Rocket Lawyer

If you’re unsure what to include in a will, Rocket Lawyer provides free templates that can be customized to your situation. The site will guide you through the process, helping you decide what to include in your will. It also provides information on other legal documents related to estate planning. You can pay $39.99 for a will or become a premium member for $39.99 monthly to gain access to additional legal services.

Total Legal

You can complete an online interview through Total Legal to help you understand what is needed for your will. After creating a will online, you can print it or receive it by mail. The site then provides instructions on how to sign a will in your state. A last will and testament costs $19.95, and Total Legal offers other estate planning documents at various prices.

LawDepot

After answering a few questions, you can create a free will and testament for yourself or someone else. It takes just five minutes, and you can download and print your will instantly. If you have a simple estate and are looking for a fast solution, this could be a good fit.

Update 02/20/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.