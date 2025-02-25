The Baldwin Insurance Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $329.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $24.5 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

The Baldwin Insurance Group shares have risen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $39.86, an increase of 51% in the last 12 months.

