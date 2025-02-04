The AZEK Company: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $18.1 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $18.1 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $285.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $265.7 million.

The AZEK Company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion.

The AZEK Company shares have increased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $50.23, a climb of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZEK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.