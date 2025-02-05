The 7 Best Fidelity Mutual Funds to Buy and Hold

When evaluating an investment for a buy-and-hold strategy, ask yourself: How confident would you feel holding it through years of…

When evaluating an investment for a buy-and-hold strategy, ask yourself: How confident would you feel holding it through years of flat or negative returns without capitulating?

Take single stocks, for example. Aside from diversified conglomerates like Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), most individual stocks wouldn’t inspire confidence in such scenarios.

No matter how strong the fundamentals seem, a single company lacks diversification. If that company stumbles due to operational or strategic risks, your entire investment could take a significant hit.

Similarly, sector-specific funds can pose challenges. Imagine holding a tech-focused fund through the “lost decade” following the dot-com bubble when the sector experienced prolonged negative returns.

It’s easy to dismiss that today with the benefit of hindsight and the growth of artificial intelligence (AI), but back then, the patience to wait for a turnaround wasn’t as obvious.

On the other hand, a diversified mutual fund spanning multiple sectors makes holding through volatility and downturns far easier.

The thesis shifts from relying on one company or sector to betting on the broader stock market’s long-term growth alongside the economy. Even better, funds with global diversification spread this bet across multiple economies.

So, before you sift through Fidelity’s extensive fund lineup, take a moment to reflect on how confident you’d feel holding each option through challenging periods. This exercise is as critical as evaluating historical performance, fees and underlying holdings.

With that in mind, here are seven of the best Fidelity mutual funds to buy and hold:

Fund Expense ratio Fidelity 500 Index Fund (FXAIX) 0.015% Fidelity Total Market Index Fund (FSKAX) 0.015% Fidelity International Index Fund (FSPSX) 0.035% Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund (FZROX) 0.0% Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund (FZILX) 0.0% Fidelity Large Cap Growth Index Fund (FSPGX) 0.035% Fidelity Freedom Index 2060 Fund Investor Class (FDKLX) 0.12%

Fidelity 500 Index Fund (FXAIX)

“Savvy investors understand the importance of keeping your costs low and your options open, and Fidelity funds have become popular because they offer just that,” says Andrew Latham, a certified financial planner and director of content at SuperMoney.com. “With no sales loads, low fees and no minimum investment requirements, it’s easier to start investing without breaking the bank.”

For example, Fidelity investors can get S&P 500 exposure via FXAIX with no minimum required investments, trading commissions or sales loads. At a 0.015% expense ratio, a $10,000 investment in FXAIX would expect to incur just $1.50 in fees annually. Over the last 10 years, this incredibly simple yet effective mutual fund has delivered a strong 13.8% annualized return.

Fidelity Total Market Index Fund (FSKAX)

“Personally, I like Fidelity mutual funds because they offer a variety of investment options, have low fees and are backed by a reputable company with a long history of success in the industry,” Latham says. For example, investors looking to invest in U.S. equities can substitute FSKAX in lieu of FXAIX at the same low 0.015% expense ratio. But unlike FXAIX, FSKAX does not track the S&P 500.

Instead, FSKAX tracks the much broader Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index, which spans about 3,900 holdings. Unlike the S&P 500, the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index also includes thousands more mid- and small-cap stocks, making it more diversified. Still, the index is market-cap weighted, so its top holdings resemble that of the S&P 500, albeit with slightly lower weights.

Fidelity International Index Fund (FSPSX)

“While it truly depends on each individual investor’s specific goals and objectives, I typically advocate for index funds in the accumulation phase, as these give great broad-market exposure with lower fees than actively managed funds,” says Wes Moss, managing partner and chief investment strategist at Capital Investment Advisors. This is especially beneficial when it comes to hard-to-access international stocks.

Instead of converting currency or relying on American depositary receipts (ADRs), investors can buy FSPSX. This fund tracks the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia, Far East Index, which spans more than 700 holdings from developed-market countries. It is fairly tax-efficient with a low 4% annual portfolio turnover rate, and it charges a minimal 0.035% expense ratio.

Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund (FZROX)

“Fidelity introduced zero-expense-ratio index mutual funds and also offered zero-minimum-investment mutual funds, no minimums to open an account and no account fees for retail brokerage accounts,” Moss says. As suggested by their names, the Fidelity “ZERO” lineup of funds have a true 0% expense ratio, making them free to own. For broad U.S exposure, FZROX is the fund to buy.

This fund provides exposure similar to FSKAX, but via a different benchmark. Instead of replicating the broader Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index, FSKAX samples the proprietary Fidelity U.S. Total Investable Market Index, which spans more than 2,500 holdings with a minimal 2% annual turnover rate. In order to offset costs, the fund is also able to lend securities to generate income.

Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund (FZILX)

“International investing can be a great diversifier for investors who are too heavily concentrated in U.S. stocks,” says Henry Yoshida, CEO and co-founder of Rocket Dollar. “With FZILX, you can invest internationally at zero cost — this is a win-win for any serious long-term investor.” This Fidelity ZERO fund acts as the international equivalent to FSPSX, but is free of charge, whereas the latter fund charges 0.035%.

As with FZROX, FZILX tracks a proprietary benchmark, the Fidelity Global ex U.S. Index and also lends securities to generate income. It spans both developed and emerging markets, the latter of which includes countries like China, Taiwan, Brazil and Mexico. The fund is highly accessible, with no minimum required investment and a transaction-fee-free status when traded on Fidelity’s brokerage platform.

Fidelity Large Cap Growth Index Fund (FSPGX)

“FSPGX is a great way to overweight high-growth technology stocks without the risk of investing in any single large-cap growth technology company itself,” Yoshida explains. “You get exposure to the largest technology stocks today, along with over 300 other large-cap growth companies, all at a very low 0.035% expense ratio.” For higher-risk-tolerance investors, this Fidelity fund can be a good substitute for FXAIX.

FSPGX tracks 401 stocks represented by the Russell 1000 Growth Index. It isn’t as diversified as the S&P 500 — there’s a 48.5% bias to technology stocks, and the top 10 holdings make up 61.2% of the fund’s total weight. But FSPGX does deliver exposure to all the “Magnificent Seven” stocks in a single package and has delivered a very strong 18.9% annualized five-year total return.

Fidelity Freedom Index 2060 Fund Investor Class (FDKLX)

Long-term investors looking to automate a buy-and-hold portfolio may find target-date funds like FDKLX useful. This Fidelity fund is designed for investors retiring around 2060 and offers a multi-asset allocation spanning both global stocks and bonds. Currently, it is optimized for growth with a high 90% stock allocation and a low 10% bonds allocation. However, as time goes on, FDKLX will change.

Specifically, FDKLX’s asset allocation strategy will follow a “glide path” over time to become more conservative. As investors age and their time horizon and risk tolerance decreases, FDKLX will increase its bond allocation. This will have the effect of prioritizing capital preservation and steady income instead of growth, which is beneficial for investors nearing retirement. The fund charges a 0.12% expense ratio.

