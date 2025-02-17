The 23 Top Wellness Retreats in the U.S.

Rejuvenate your mind, body and spirit at one of these health- and wellness-focused properties. As many travelers continue to pay…

As many travelers continue to pay more attention to their overall health and wellness, they’re seeking fitness amenities, detoxes, stress management and even professional advice from physicians while on vacation. The Global Wellness Institute defines wellness as “the active pursuit of activities, choices and lifestyles that lead to a state of holistic health.” The active pursuit of wellness requires lifestyle changes that work together in harmony. In addition to what we eat and where we live, the ways we exercise, socialize and travel affect our overall health and long-term well-being.

The global wellness economy focuses on seven wellness sectors, including wellness tourism, and four other industry sectors covering everything from personal care and beauty to nutrition and weight loss. The industry grew swiftly following the global pandemic, reaching $6.3 trillion in 2023, a new peak for the industry at about 6% of global GDP.

If you’re looking to be a part of this fast-growing trend to travel for a getaway to rejuvenate or improve how you feel, consider immersing yourself in holistic wellness and self-care during your next vacation. You’ll return home feeling happier, healthier and revitalized after visiting one of these top wellness retreats.

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa: Vista, California

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa is a picturesque 500-acre French Provençal-style destination resort nestled in the hills about 45 miles north of San Diego. The property features 32 individual French villa and suite accommodations decorated with antiques, in addition to offering a country club, an 18-hole golf course and a 5-to-1 staff-to-guest ratio. Wellness programs at the spa combine California’s fitness and nutrition concept with European spa philosophies. There are three-, four- and seven-night vacation packages, which include exercise classes, mind-body awareness programs, lectures and guest speakers.

Guests will also enjoy chef-prepared gourmet cuisine; beauty and spa treatments; and outdoor activities like hiking, tennis, aqua workouts and pickleball. The resort is popular for hosting special events and weddings, as it features elegant decor with antiques and historical European artifacts. The venues include a 300-year-old reception hall called L’Orangerie, the Parish House, a historic windmill and a 400-year-old chapel from Dijon, France. Cal-a-Vie is in the process of adding three new accommodations: two homes with five bedrooms and one home with six bedrooms.

Address: 29402 Spa Havens Way, Vista, CA 92084

CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa: Carefree, Arizona

Hidden away in the Sonoran Desert, less than 30 miles from Scottsdale, CIVANA boasts wellness guides and healers who curate personalized journeys around mindfulness, total well-being, personal growth, discovery and outdoor adventure. Guests can participate in daily complimentary and for-fee classes at the 20-acre destination resort, including meditation, aerial yoga, myofascial release, sleep sound journeys, desert bathing and more. The property’s individualized programs are flexible and centered around four pillars: Movement, Spa, Nourishment and Discovery. They offer an alternative to wellness resorts that feel regimented or prescriptive. Here, guests can immerse themselves in CIVANA’s wellness programs as much as they want.

The resort also provides a retreat for people who need to relax and unplug with modern accommodations, movement and fitness classes, and a state-of-the-art spa, which is equipped with an Aqua Vitality circuit, a 25-meter pool, a sundeck, a salon and other amenities. CIVANA offers two dining venues: Seed and Terras. The casual cafe and market Seed features hyper-seasonal dishes. In the evening, Terras’ signature dining experience provides a modern spin on regionally inspired cuisine. Inclusive packages and day visits are available.

Address: 37220 Mule Train Road, Carefree, AZ 85377

Nemacolin: Farmington, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands and the picturesque grounds at Nemacolin are the perfect setting for a restorative wellness journey. Situated on 2,200 acres in the Allegheny Mountains, about 70 miles southeast of Philadelphia, this luxury resort features five distinct accommodations for your stay, from elegant, newly reimagined rooms and suites at The Chateau to large private vacation rentals at The Estates and The Homes.

The property’s Holistic Healing Center offers personally curated wellness packages that include specialty massages, yoga and acupuncture, as well as alternative treatments like infrared light therapy, Chinese medicine, cryotherapy and saltwater float therapy. The integrative plans formulated by the center’s staff physician are designed to relieve pain, stress, sleep disruption and other health concerns. Plan to spend a few extra days at the resort to enjoy all of the other indoor and outdoor seasonal activities, including Jeep off-roading, sporting clays, golf, outdoor ice skating, dog-sledding, cosmic bowling, paintball, cooking classes, snow tubing and more.

Address: 1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington, PA 15437

Castle Hot Springs: Morristown, Arizona

Castle Hot Springs’ 1,100-acre property is nestled in the Sonoran Desert against the backdrop of the Bradshaw Mountains. Located around 50 miles outside of Phoenix, the resort provides a nature-driven wellness and adventure experience focused on self-care. The resort’s restorative approach incorporates the surrounding natural elements in all of the programming and activities. Guests are encouraged to disconnect from their stressful day-to-day lives and focus on the mind, body and soul. This restorative concept is included in everything from invigorating soaks in the ancient thermal hot springs and sound bowl meditation to stargazing at night and even taking a guided tour to see the remote slot canyons.

Sustainable farming is a priority here, focusing on the flavor of the produce rather than the size and yield of more than 150 different crops, including tomatoes, vegetables, greens for the Harvest Restaurant, specialty produce, herbs and much more. Castle Hot Springs has various packages that pair all-inclusive stays with spa treatments, hot springs soaks, yoga, Watsu treatments, adventure activities and other perks.

Address: 5050 N. Castle Hot Springs Road, Morristown, AZ 85342

Eupepsia Wellness Resort: Bland, Virginia

Situated on 256 open acres surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains in southern Virginia, Eupepsia provides guests with an immersive and transformative experience. The property’s philosophy is founded on science-based principles and Ayurveda: a natural form of medicine that originated in India more than 3,000 years ago. The integrated programs at the resort are centered around sound sleep, rejuvenating therapies for body and mind, detoxing, and gourmet farm-to-table dining. Eupepsia has a working farm that grows ingredients for plant-based cuisine and keeps cows to make milk and cheeses.

Individual plans are created for each guest based on their goals and health condition. Visitors choose from personalized programs to help de-stress, detox or lose weight, and rejuvenate with advanced healing by using flotation and halo therapies or HOCATT: a revolutionary therapy that boosts energy, strengthens the immune system and offers other benefits. Guest accommodations at the property include 26 recently refreshed contemporary-style bedrooms. The larger rooms have two queen beds and a single bed to accommodate families with children.

Address: 12940 West Blue Grass Trail, Bland, VA 24315

Pritikin Longevity Center + Spa: Miami, Florida

Pritikin’s curated wellness programs are designed to meet the individual needs of each guest — and they feature one-on-one consultations with leading health experts, which may include registered dieticians, exercise physiologists and cardiologists. To create a customized path forward, guests may be required to have comprehensive bloodwork analysis, exercise tolerance tests, heart-rate monitoring during fitness sessions, body scans, sleep studies and other assessments.

Under the supervision of Pritikin’s team of experts, you’ll leave with the sustainable knowledge of how to shop for and cook healthy meals, continue the fitness and exercise plan, and build the resilience to rest and recover properly at home. Lodging options at the property include rooms and suites with garden views. Spa services, aqua fitness classes, golf, tennis and a cooking school are some other amenities available during a stay at Pritikin — one of the few all-inclusive resorts in Florida.

Address: 8755 NW 36th St., Miami, FL 33178

Road Scholar Health & Wellness Retreats

The not-for-profit educational travel organization Road Scholar offers tours and programming in person and online for more than 130,000 adults age 50 and older each year. Travelers can register for one of the company’s six health and wellness trips, which include experiences with like-minded individuals in Arizona, California, New Mexico and North Carolina. Most of the participants (about 97%) are women, so half of the programs offered by the company are exclusively for women, according to Tiffany Montavon, program operations manager for Road Scholar’s women-only wellness program in New Mexico. You’ll also find that many attendees come with a friend or a small group, typically for a celebration or a girls getaway.

The retreat in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for women features a Native cuisine experience at the home of an award-winning Indigenous female chef. During the six-day program, guests can also attend a lecture on women of the Wild West, learn about traditional Native healing techniques and walk in the footsteps of Georgia O’Keeffe at her former home of Abiquiu at Ghost Ranch.

Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort: Lanai City, Hawaii

Located on the remote Hawaiian island of Lana’i, Sensei Lanai is an adults-only luxurious wellness retreat that offers a program coordinated with the resort’s co-founder and author, Dr. David Agus. Guests of the property will learn the concept of the Sensei Way. This philosophy is guided by three paths: movement, nourishment and rest. During your stay, a trained team of Sensei Guides will offer support with this approach, which promotes preventative care and healthy lifestyle choices.

Specially curated programs can include Sensei-developed thermal body-mapping technology, spa services, fitness and wellness classes, and other activities at the resort and on the island — such as horseback riding, Jeep excursions, archery, tennis, sporting clays, scuba diving and more. Dining is one of the highlights of a stay at Sensei Lanai, with healthy cuisine and Nobu classic dishes created by renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

Address: 1 Keomoku Highway, Lanai City, HI 96763

Miraval Austin: Austin, Texas

This resort is situated on more than 280 tranquil acres in the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve in the Texas Hill Country. Miraval Austin offers various programs and facilities — including an equine center — and guests can engage in pursuits such as fitness, yoga, meditation, breathwork and healthy eating.

The property’s all-inclusive transformative experience promotes a life in balance by focusing on nurturing physical and emotional well-being and rest. You can book private counseling sessions on digital mindfulness and living a life in balance — or take the time to learn about farming, gardening and beekeeping. In addition, Miraval’s staff specialists are trained in sound healing, spirituality, tarot card reading, nutrition, crystal healing, the culinary arts and Ayurveda.

Address: 13500 Farm to Market Road 2769, Austin, TX 78726

Cavallo Point — The Lodge at the Golden Gate: Sausalito, California

Admire the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and take in city views and San Francisco Bay breezes at Cavallo Point, a historic 142-room luxury lodge situated in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. The property offers several health-focused options, including an integrative medicine program that addresses issues ranging from chronic health problems to finding a work-life balance. At Cavallo Point, travelers can book therapeutic massages and learn about the healing arts and the Indigenous practice of shamanic journeys for physical, emotional and mental well-being. The property also offers meditation and hypnotherapy sessions.

Address: 601 Murray Circle, Fort Baker, Sausalito, CA 94965

The Lodge at Woodloch: Hawley, Pennsylvania

The Lodge at Woodloch — an all-inclusive destination spa resort — maintains a philosophy of personal awakening. During your stay, you can re-focus your energies on physical and emotional well-being away from the everyday routines and stresses of life. The Lodge at Woodloch offers more than 50 classes daily, and other activities are included in the price. One of these activities is Creative Discovery, which features art classes like watercolor painting, paper marbling and dot mandala. Guests can also explore outdoor adventures, including seasonal foraging, forest bathing, sunrise photo walks, hatchet throwing and winter sports like ice skating.

In addition, you can attend fitness and wellness classes and cooking demonstrations and book therapeutic treatments at the spa. At the spa, contrast therapy offerings include a snow room, a co-ed Himalayan salt sauna and a Tyrolean bucket shower. The benefits of this therapy circuit are an overall sense of feeling refreshed and invigorated. Elevated spa cuisine is another highlight at this Poconos resort, with many ingredients sourced from its nearby Blackmore Farm and Orchard.

Address: 109 River Birch Lane, Hawley, PA 18428

Golden Door: San Marcos, California

Refresh your body and mind in a serene, Japanese-inspired setting at Golden Door. This exclusive 600-acre retreat about 40 miles north of San Diego features 40 single occupancy rooms with a private garden or patio surrounded by a bamboo forest, koi ponds and Japanese gardens. The property offers highly personalized four-, five- or seven-night programs for adults only.

With up to four personal training sessions per week and more than 40 other fitness classes, mindfulness sessions and activities, travelers will regain inner balance and strength and feel refreshed and rejuvenated physically and emotionally. Golden Door also focuses on farm-to-table cuisine with ingredients grown on-site, hyper-local sourced foods and farm-fresh eggs. Other amenities include 25 miles of private trails for hiking, two labyrinths, two swimming pools, a spa offering healing treatments and a Watsu water therapy pool.

Address: 777 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069

Canyon Ranch: Arizona, Massachusetts and California

Ten years after Canyon Ranch’s flagship resort opened in Tucson in 1979, the wellness resort brand opened its second location in an elegant mansion in the Berkshires region of Massachusetts. A third location, Canyon Ranch Woodside, is also available about 35 miles southeast of San Francisco. Wellness retreats at these properties include luxury lodging; healthy and seasonal meals; and your choice of more than 35 daily classes, lectures, demos and activities — such as metaphysical explorations, cooking demonstrations and meditation.

You will also have unlimited access to the spa and fitness facilities, with dance, yoga, Pilates and indoor cycling classes on top of 100-plus therapeutic treatments and beauty services. You can book various retreats and special events at the resorts. If you’d rather spend only one day at Canyon Ranch, visit the spa and fitness location in Las Vegas or Fort Worth, Texas. In addition, the company has a new location planned for Austin, Texas. Note: The exact offerings may vary between the properties.

Red Mountain Resort: Ivins, Utah

Situated in southwestern Utah’s red rock bluffs, around 125 miles northeast of Las Vegas, Red Mountain Resort offers whole-body wellness programs in an awe-inspiring setting. The resort accommodates guests in double-, queen- or king-bed rooms or one- to two-bedroom luxury villas. Select rooms are also pet-friendly.

Accommodations at Red Mountain Resort include airport transfers, bicycle rentals, access to the private inspirational trail and labyrinth, spa amenities, and s’mores supply kits. Personal training and one-on-one assessments are available. The resort’s wellness workshops and personal discovery experiences include yoga in Snow Canyon, acupuncture, chakra balancing, shamanic energy healing, integrated reiki and guided inspirational walks.

Address: 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins, Utah 84738

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa: San Diego, California

This five-star Relais & Châteaux property is regarded as one of the top luxury resorts in the world for fitness and wellness seekers. Rancho Valencia sits on 45 acres of gardens and citrus groves. It features 49 Mediterranean-inspired private casitas with patios and fireplaces, in addition to three luxurious private residences. The whole-body wellness program includes fitness classes, yoga sessions at the open-air Serenity Yoga Pavilion, personal training, hydrotherapy and Pilates. Complimentary classes at the state-of-the-art fitness center feature high-energy cardio workouts, TRX, weight training, spinning and more.

After an intense workout, enjoy freshly prepared organic fruit and vegetable juices. Tennis enthusiasts will appreciate access to 12 Plexipave courts and three red clay courts. Other outdoor activities include pickleball, hiking, cycling, culinary garden tours and crystal alchemy sound baths. For off-site pursuits while in town, book a yachting or sailing excursion and make plans to visit the San Diego Zoo.

Address: 5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

Mii amo: Sedona, Arizona

Sedona’s famed red rocks surround this beautiful Relais & Châteaux destination spa and wellness resort nestled in Boynton Canyon. The recently renovated property features 23 new or renovated casita rooms and suites, a new light-filled fitness and movement studio, 26 dedicated spa and consultation rooms, a private suite of spaces for Journey guests, and much more. This wellness resort in Sedona also has a new signature restaurant, a sensory garden, a reflexology path, a labyrinth, a yoga lawn and enhanced public spaces.

Mii amo offers traditional three-, four- and seven-night packages and a 10-night Journey experience for mindfulness renewal, rejuvenation and well-being. All-inclusive Journeys cover accommodations, three meals a day, a daily spa or Trail House credit (for outdoor adventures), lectures, specialty programming, fitness classes, fresh juices and smoothies, a welcome reception, and other perks.

Address: 525 Boynton Canyon Road, Sedona, AZ 86336

Lake Austin Spa Resort: Austin, Texas

Located just a short drive from downtown Austin, this 40-room luxury spa retreat sits along the shore of Lake Austin in the Texas Hill Country. The property’s all-inclusive pricing covers accommodations, nutritious cuisine, discovery programs, unlimited fitness activities and use of the spa facilities. For visitors requiring guidance during their stay, the resort’s team of wellness experts will create a tailored program of total wellness for the body, mind and spirit.

Private sessions include fitness evaluations, meditation and yoga, stress management, relationship and life counseling, Ayurvedic sessions, trail outings, and aquatic-focused treatments to improve strength and cardio stamina. Lake Austin Spa Resort also offers nutrition, weight management and disease prevention classes with a licensed dietician and culinary experiences centered on conscientious and healthy cuisine. This thoughtful approach to eating includes locally sourced ingredients and produce from the property’s gardens.

Address: 1705 S. Quinlan Park Road, Austin, TX 78732

The Ranch: California and New York

The Ranch Malibu offers one-week to multiweek wellness retreats for individuals, couples or groups of up to 25 guests at its location in Malibu. The structured fitness and wellness programs are designed to reset the body and mind, focusing on an organic plant-based nutritional diet, overall health, weight loss and mental wellness goals.

The resort also has a new second location in New York: The Ranch Hudson Valley. The 200-acre lakefront estate, situated approximately 50 miles north of New York City, is home to a Gilded Age mansion with 25 elegant rooms and views of the lake, mountain trails or the courtyard. The property offers three-, four- and five-night versions of Malibu’s signature wellness program, including morning hikes, strength training, yoga classes and daily massages. You will also have access to seasonal activities at the Hudson Valley location, such as snowshoeing and sledding in the winter and stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking in the summer.

Three Forks Ranch: Savery, Wyoming

This 280,000-acre working cattle ranch is picturesquely situated in the Rocky Mountains about 40 miles north of Steamboat Springs on the Colorado-Wyoming border. The luxury property features 66 rooms, suites and treehouses; a 21,000-square-foot spa; and 130 staff members to cater to guests on their wellness journeys. In partnership with Mayo Clinic, the wellness program at Three Forks Ranch covers assessments that measure your current physical conditioning and health.

The individualized data-driven plan will then focus on your personal goals, depending on how active you are — and how active you want to become. You’ll have access to a Mayo Clinic physician during your stay, should the need arise. Fitness and mental wellness activities include traditional gym training, Pilates, barre, floating yoga, Tabata, hydrotherapy and salt rooms. There are also plenty of outdoor adventures, such as horseback riding, hiking, fly-fishing, ice fishing, snowmobiling and snowshoeing. What’s more, at The Kitchen Academy, guests will learn the benefits of healthy and sustainable dining habits.

Address: 1445 Carbon County Road 710, Savery, WY 82332

The Art of Living Retreat Center: Boone, North Carolina

Nestled in the tranquil setting of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, The Art of Living Retreat Center is the perfect environment for individuals searching for a transformative and healing experience. The dedicated team of Ayurveda specialists merges the traditions of the ancient natural system of medicine with yoga, diet, massage, relaxing steam treatments and herbal supplements to help you achieve your wellness goals.

The center offers cleanse and detox retreats and programs centered on relief for anxiety, stress, insomnia and depression. The staff also offers ways to manage inflammation with diet, exercise, mindfulness practices and other techniques. A three-day Happiness Retreat teaches the unique method of breathing meditation. This technique is one of the ways travelers can learn to manage stress, seasonal affective disorder, interpersonal relationships and other issues that affect health — and gain a sense of overall wellness and happiness.

Address: 639 Whispering Hills Road, Boone, NC 28607

Hilton Head Health: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head Health offers meaningful vacations on Hilton Head with wellness education, fitness classes, a rejuvenating spa, pristine beaches and gourmet dining. The property’s holistic approach to better health equips guests with the knowledge to continue the plan once they return home. During your stay you’ll work with trainers, coaches, dieticians and counselors to gain a new perspective on living a healthy lifestyle. These steps to well-being include increased mobility, a nutritional meal plan, meditation and other ways to achieve longevity.

You can plan to stay for just a few days — or a week — to reach your goals. Hilton Head Health also offers weight loss retreats with an all-inclusive residential stay and an extended three-week comprehensive LoseWell program. Travelers can reserve lodging at the on-site 30-room Lowcountry-inspired Sweetgrass Inn or book a one-, two- or three-bedroom private villa.

Address: 14 Valencia Road, Hilton Head, SC 29928

Skyterra Wellness Retreat: Pisgah Forest, North Carolina

This intimate wellness retreat in western North Carolina’s Pisgah Forest hosts just 35 guests (or fewer) as they make their journey to a healthier lifestyle. The philosophy at the property is to encourage modifications to your daily habits at home that will sustain the progress gained while in the program. These changes include regular eating with whole and nutritious foods, getting proper rest, consistent movement, self-care, and stress management.

Daily activities are aplenty, such as hikes in the mountains; fitness, yoga and aqua classes; pickleball; and therapeutic spa treatments designed for relaxation and recovery. Other focus areas in the customized plans include self-care at home, weight loss, increased mobility, recreation and adventure, and mindfulness. Skyterra offers all-inclusive one-, two- and three-week or longer programs that include accommodations in a private lodge or cottage (some cottages are pet-friendly), all meals, more than 80 classes each week, airport shuttle service and Wi-Fi access.

Address: 75 Skyterra Way, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768

Amrit Ocean Resort: Singer Island, Florida

Opened in 2024, this luxury wellness resort sits on 7 beachfront acres along the Atlantic Ocean on Florida’s Singer Island, a peninsula in the city of Riviera Beach. “Amrit” is a Sanskrit word that means “elixir of life,” and the term inspires all areas of the property, including the four floors of wellness and spa facilities encompassing 103,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. The customized retreats, combining Eastern traditions with Western luxury, are next-generation and based on five pillars of wellness: mindfulness, fitness, nutrition, relaxation and sleep.

There are 155 wellness-inspired guest rooms and suites, many with ocean views, and Amrit Wellness & Spa has a wide range of massage treatments and wellness services. The resort offers packages that include accommodations, meals, one or two spa or wellness treatments, and access to the hydrotherapy circuit Aayush. You can also reserve a spot for Amrit Ocean Resort’s wellness programs, including one that covers all of the guiding principles: the Amrit Signature Five Pillar Retreat.

Address: 3100 North Ocean Drive, Singer Island, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Gwen Pratesi is an avid adventurer and culinary explorer who has covered international travel since 2009. She has been to Europe numerous times, sailed on cruise ships in destinations around the world, traveled to the White Continent in Antarctica, and gone swimming with the giant manta rays and blacktip sharks in the Galápagos Islands. She used extensive research and her interest in health and wellness to write this article. Pratesi covers the travel and cruise industries for major publications, including U.S. News & World Report.

