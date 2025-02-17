The 11 Top All-Inclusive Resorts in Texas

While the state of Texas may seem like an unusual place to find all-inclusive resorts, there are quite a few…

While the state of Texas may seem like an unusual place to find all-inclusive resorts, there are quite a few properties statewide that offer fully inclusive packages with dining, drinks and some activities included. The state is also home to hotels and resorts that offer partially inclusive packages that cover some meals and activities, which can help simplify vacation planning before arrival and reduce your out-of-pocket costs after you start your vacation.

Some of these properties are wellness-focused, whereas others are suited for travelers looking to explore nature and take part in adventure activities like horseback riding, hiking and canoeing. Many all-inclusive resorts in Texas are also spa resorts, meaning you can spend your vacation relaxing in a sauna, sweating in a steam room or enjoying treatments like massages, body wraps or facials.

If you’re hoping for an all-inclusive vacation in Texas, you’ll want to compare all the top options, how their all-inclusive offerings stack up and the total costs you’re asked to pay. This guide goes over some of the best all-inclusive resorts in Texas with the goal of helping you plan your best trip yet.

Lake Austin Spa Resort: Austin

Lake Austin Spa Resort is conveniently located in Austin, yet the tranquility found here will make you feel a world away from the hustle and bustle of downtown. Located on the shores of Lake Austin, the property is surrounded by lush landscapes and greenery. The award-winning luxury spa offers treatments like warm stone massages and signature facials, and guests can take part in activities like kayaking, floating yoga and wine cruises.

The nightly rate at Lake Austin Spa Resort includes all meals, snacks and room service, along with nonalcoholic drinks like coffee and juices. Spa access is also part of the deal, so you can relax the day away in steam rooms, pools, saunas and whirlpools, though treatments will cost extra. Myriad activities are part of each stay, including paddleboarding, hydrobikes and wellness classes. Gratuities and welcome gifts are included, too.

The JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa: Sonora

Set among 13,000 acres of rolling hills and wilderness, this Texas Hill Country property is one of the most unique and intimate ranch resorts across the United States. The JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa even has its own airport, which goes to show how incredibly exclusive and private this luxury ranch is.

Lodge rooms at the property are available at the JL Bar Main Lodge or its Lonesome Creek Lodge. The Main Lodge has more premium amenities like an infinity pool, a wine cellar, a hot tub and a game room. A luxurious spa is located on-site, and guests can participate in activities such as equestrian experiences, shooting, wine tasting, whiskey tasting, hunting, archery and cooking classes.

When booking, you can choose either the all-inclusive rate or the standard rate that only includes accommodations. The all-inclusive pricing includes fine dining throughout the day, nonalcoholic beverages, unlimited access to select on-site amenities and one included activity — such as ax throwing — per person, per day. Kids ages 12 and younger stay free, although a limit of three children per room applies.

Miraval Austin: Austin

With a stunning location in the Texas Hill Country, Miraval Austin aims to help travelers ages 18 and older rest and relax in a remarkable natural setting. Suites are outfitted with luxurious fabrics and amenities from top to bottom, from the brand’s signature cloud-like bedding to the handcrafted furniture that sits in each room. Nourishing spa services are part of the main focus of this hotel, along with wellness activities like hiking, yoga, meditation and mindfulness.

Stays at this adults-only resort are more than all-inclusive, considering guests receive a daily $175 resort credit toward spa services or other fee-based activities. Meals, snacks and nonalcoholic drinks are all included. Most scheduled resort activities are also covered within the nightly rate, including group yoga classes, hiking adventures, honey tasting, archery and more. Visitors are given a welcome gift, and no gratuities are required.

Dixie Dude Ranch: Bandera

Dixie Dude Ranch is another all-inclusive property located in Bandera. In typical dude ranch fashion, this property offers horseback riding, fishing, swimming, hiking, fossil hunting, pickleball, games like horseshoes and more on 725 acres of the Texas Hill Country. Guests can stay in unique cabin accommodations, including duplex cabins, two-story bunkhouse rooms, cottages or lodge rooms. Some cabins date back to the 1940s or ’50s, and several have their own fireplace.

Stays at Dixie Dude Ranch include lodging in the nightly rate, along with three home-cooked meals per day (excluding Sunday evenings), two horseback rides per day and ranch activities.

Mayan Dude Ranch: Bandera

Mayan Dude Ranch is an all-inclusive ranch property located in Bandera. This dude ranch aims to get travelers outside to enjoy nature and adventures, including swimming, treasure hunting, horseback riding and fishing, to name a few.

Guests stay the night in cozy ranch cabins that are assigned based on party size, and all rates include three meals per day, two horseback rides daily, access to the tennis courts and all scheduled activities at the property. A typical Sunday at the ranch could include horseback riding, a hayride to see the property’s animals, and dinner options like beef fajitas or turkey followed by a bingo game.

Cedar Cove Ranch & Resort: Eustace

While Cedar Cove Ranch & Resort is a corporate retreat available for conferences and team-building events, the property is also ideal for all-inclusive fun. In addition to having its own 25-acre lake, the ranch resort offers hunting opportunities and activities like hiking, bass fishing and swimming.

Family all-inclusive packages are available in cabins that sleep two to 12 people, and they include all meals. Certain activities — like kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddleboarding and outdoor movies — are included in the rate. Some activities, however, fall into the premium category; you can choose two of them to be included for your two-night stay, whether you want to try shooting at the on-site range, guided night hikes or boat-powered tubing.

Rancho Cortez: Bandera

This Bandera dude ranch offers activities for couples and travelers of all ages, including horseback riding throughout the expansive property. Other things to do on-site include swimming, hiking, lasso lessons and Texas longhorn cattle feeding adventures. Dinners are often followed with campfires complete with s’mores, and all meals are made with fresh, healthy ingredients.

While you can plan a full-day or half-day visit to the property, Rancho Cortez also offers overnight stays in its on-site hotel, Navajo Lodge or bunkhouse. There are also two RV spaces for rent at the property. All activities and meals for the full day are covered in the nightly rate, including a hearty breakfast to start your morning.

Great Wolf Lodge Grapevine: Grapevine

Great Wolf Lodge Grapevine is a typical water park resort that strives to keep families with children entertained all day long. The property’s indoor water park offers 80,000 square feet of space with waterslides, splash pools, a lazy river and hot tubs for relaxation. Families visiting the property can also choose from family-friendly lodging options, including themed suites and premium suites that sleep up to eight guests.

While Great Wolf Lodge properties aren’t typically all-inclusive, this location offers family vacation deals that can mimic the experience. For example, guests can opt for the Premium Daily Dining Deal for an additional cost (starting at $42.99 per person, per day) that includes a buffet breakfast and dining credits for lunch and dinner. Other packages include breakfast only, or a buffet breakfast with dining credits for lunch only.

Rough Creek Lodge & Resort: Glen Rose

With a central location southwest of Dallas, Rough Creek Lodge & Resort makes sense for family vacations and group events of all kinds. The standard pricing does not include meals, but you can book the “Getaway Package,” which includes a full breakfast and three-course dinner for a mostly inclusive experience. Children 15 and younger stay and eat for free. This resort is located on 11,000 acres of vast wilderness with a range of outdoor amenities that add to its allure. For example, the property boasts the largest maze in Texas, a zip line and climbing wall, a ropes course, a petting zoo, a lake for fishing, a swimming pool and an 18-hole mini-golf course.

Activities to take part in during your stay include fishing, biking, archery, fossil hunting, canoeing, hiking, hayrides, pickleball and more. While most activities are included in the nightly rate, some — like bowling and horseback riding — require an additional fee. This resort has a range of lodging options, including rooms, suites, tranquil private cabins and rental homes with multiple bedrooms.

Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island: South Padre Island

South Padre Island is a popular destination for family vacations already, and Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island offers the perfect place to relax in a beachfront setting. With a prime location overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, this ocean-themed resort offers an on-site spa, a huge pool with a swim-up bar, two unique eateries and a coffee shop. Room options are also diverse and geared to couples and families, with some offering more space and private balconies with ocean views.

While this South Padre Island property isn’t technically an all-inclusive resort, guests can purchase an “Eat and Drink” package that includes a $50 nightly dining credit and two margaritas upon arrival at the property.

Sage Hill Inn & Spa: Kyle

With a stunning location alongside a creek amid 2,500 acres of sprawling wilderness, this Texas Hill Country resort boasts a range of resort-style amenities, its own on-site spa, and luxurious rooms and suites for groups of all sizes. In between spa treatments, guests at this property can hike miles of trails, relax in the resort’s pool and hot tubs, play a game of pickleball, or unwind with a good book in several outdoor lounge areas.

While Sage Hill Inn & Spa isn’t a typical all-inclusive resort, property guests get the benefit of enjoying an expanded continental breakfast and a three-course farm-to-table dinner each night of their stay. Nonalcoholic drinks, cookies throughout the day and EV charging stations are also provided, but additional fees apply for alcoholic drinks and spa services.

