Texas Roadhouse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $115.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.73.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $433.6 million, or $6.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.37 billion.

