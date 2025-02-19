Texas Pacific: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) on Wednesday reported net income of $118.4 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) on Wednesday reported net income of $118.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $5.14 per share.

The landowner posted revenue of $185.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $454 million, or $19.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $705.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.