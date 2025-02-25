Tetra Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Tuesday reported profit of $102.7…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Tuesday reported profit of $102.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 3 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $134.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108.3 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $599.1 million.

