Terex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The machinery products maker posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $335 million, or $4.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.13 billion.

Terex expects full-year earnings to be $4.70 to $5.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.5 billion.

