Teradata: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $409 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $114 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.75 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 59 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share.

