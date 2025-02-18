Tennant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Tennant Co. (TNC) on Monday reported earnings of $6.6 million…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Tennant Co. (TNC) on Monday reported earnings of $6.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.52 per share.

The maker of products for cleaning floors, parking lots and hospitals posted revenue of $328.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83.7 million, or $4.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.29 billion.

Tennant expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $6.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion.

