Tenet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $318 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $318 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $3.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.44 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.93 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.07 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.2 billion, or $32.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.67 billion.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.74 to $12.84 per share, with revenue in the range of $20.6 billion to $21 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.