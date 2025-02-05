Tenable: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.9 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $235.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $231.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $36.3 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $900 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $232 million to $234 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.52 to $1.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $971 million to $981 million.

