Tempus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Monday reported a loss of $13 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Monday reported a loss of $13 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The health care technology company posted revenue of $200.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $705.8 million, or $6.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $693.4 million.

Tempus expects full-year revenue of $1.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.