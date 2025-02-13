Telus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $255.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.85 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $724.8 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $14.88 billion.

