Telus International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $54 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The digital services provider posted revenue of $691 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $672.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $61 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.66 billion.

Telus International expects full-year earnings to be 32 cents per share.

