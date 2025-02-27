Teleflex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported a loss of $136.7 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported a loss of $136.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $2.95. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.89 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.86 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $795.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $813.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $69.7 million, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.05 billion.

Teleflex expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.95 to $14.35 per share.

