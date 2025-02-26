Teladoc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.4 million in…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $640.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $639.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1 billion, or $5.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Teladoc said it expects revenue in the range of $608 million to $629 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $1.10 to 50 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.58 billion.

