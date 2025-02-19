Teekay Tankers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $82.1 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $82.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.50 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $258.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $163.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $403.7 million, or $11.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $823.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNK

