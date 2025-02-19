Teekay Corporation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Corporation Ltd. (TK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $25.2 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Corporation Ltd. (TK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $25.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 19 cents per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $256.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $161.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $133.8 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $814.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TK

