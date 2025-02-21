TDS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The parent of U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $28 million, or 85 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.96 billion.

