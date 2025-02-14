TC Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $714…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $714 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.56 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.43 billion, or $3.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.